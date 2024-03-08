Bipartisan bill would make daylight saving time permanent

In Today's Talker — It's almost time to spring forward!

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday.

At 2:00 a.m. we will move our clocks forward an hour. Losing an hour of sleep means gaining an extra hour of sunlight in the evening.

A bi-partisan Congressional bill would allow states to permanently make the change to Daylight Saving Time. If passed, the switch could take place in more than two dozen states. The bill is currently being held up in committee.

There are already about a dozen states that have legislation in the works to switch to year-round Standard Time.

