Bill Taylor, TMJ4 alum and creator of Positively Milwaukee series, dies at age 79

Bill Taylor, a long-time reporter and anchor for TMJ4 and the creator of the popular series Positively Milwaukee, passed away at age 79 with family by his side.

Taylor worked for TMJ4 for nearly three decades and won a number of awards, including the Founders Award for the first ever Positively Milwaukee Awards dinner. He was inducted into the Silver Circle for his years of service by the National Academy of Arts & Science Chicago/Midwest chapter. He was also inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame in 2001.

Taylor traveled the world to bring high impact stories to audiences here in Milwaukee. He covered Wisconsin-related stories in Somalia, Israel, and Germany. He also traveled to Ghana and Kenya to report.

He retired in June of 2001.

A statement from Taylor's family says, "we are deeply saddened by the passing of our father, grandfather, husband and friend William A. Taylor, also known as Bill Taylor. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the legacy of this Vietnam veteran, news giant, 29-year journalist, radio personality, historian, speaker, community activist and Pan-Africanist. After battling a range of health issues, he succumed to pneumonia."

Taylor's family asks for privacy as they process their grief.

A memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

