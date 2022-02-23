Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bill makes it felony to threaten, attack health care worker

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Elaine Thompson/AP
Medical assistant Nina Daniels prepares to take a swab from a patient at a new drive-thru and walk-up coronavirus testing site Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Seattle. The site, open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, is available to anyone displaying the virus symptoms, are pregnant, over 60 or have a chronic condition, as well as health care workers and first responders. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
CDC adds 6 more symptoms to list for COVID-19
Posted at 5:20 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 06:20:10-05

WISCONSIN — It would be a felony to physically attack or threaten a health care worker under a bill the Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to approve.

The proposal with bipartisan support creates the new felony crime of battery against a person who is a health care provider.

It expands current law that makes it a felony to commit battery against a nurse, an emergency medical care provider or a person who is working in an emergency department.

Health care providers told stories at a public hearing earlier this month about times where patients have threatened doctors and others who were attempting to provide them care.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku