Big Truck Day introduces Milwaukee kids to public works jobs

MILWAUKEE — To celebrate the end of National Public Works Week, Milwaukee's DPW had it's fleet on full display at Red Arrow Park.

Kids from the area were able to check out city garbage trucks, cranes from the forestry department and the fire department had an engine on display.

Vehicle operators and trainers were at the event to help kids learn about the different trucks and provided demonstrations of the different equipment.

"It's a great cap off to what DPW employees do," said Interim DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke. "Maybe it will strike someone to work for DPW, one of these young people people, you know in the future to work for the city."

Employees with DPW do everything from pick up our garbage, keep our parks in great condition, remove snow in the winter and so much more.

The department is responsible for 95 square miles, 221 buildings, a fleet of more than 1,500 vehicles, 476 acres of boulevards and green spaces and 200,000 street trees.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip