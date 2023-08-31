Big Star Drive-in, a Kenosha landmark since 1954, serves final burger for 2023 season

KENOSHA – It’s always a tough day on the calendar for Kenosha foodies.

Big Star Drive-in, a Kenosha landmark since 1954, served its final burger, fries and shakes for the 2023 season on Thursday.

“I’ve been coming here for 53 years,” Kenosha native Gregg Spino said. “This place hasn’t lost its charm. The food tastes the same now as it did in 1970.”

Big Star typically opens on March 1 – symbolizing Kenosha’s unofficial arrival of spring – and closes around Labor Day.

Carhops deliver on average over 1,000 burgers a day, according to third-generation owner Chuck LaFerney.

TMJ4 Big Star Drive-in, a Kenosha landmark since 1954, served its final burger, fries and shakes for the 2023 season on Thursday.



Kenosha’s Samantha Brothen has been working at Big Star for 17 years. She came in early for lunch before her final shift of the season.

“My husband is working right now cooking,” Brothen said. “My sister works here. My brother-in-law (too). It’s all family.”

Brothen said it’s the menu – mostly unchanged for nearly 70 years – and consistency of taste that keeps customers coming back.

TMJ4 Big Star typically opens on March 1 – symbolizing Kenosha’s unofficial arrival of spring – and closes around Labor Day.



A few go to extreme measures to eat Big Star all year long.

“Some people freeze burgers,” Brothen said. “I’ve had a lot of people that get them plain and they freeze them for the winter just so they can have Big Star.”

Customers arrived at Big Star early on Thursday, nearly one hour before its 11 a.m. opening. Many of them were aware the food only lasts until it's gone on the last day of the season.

LaFerney predicted the coolers would be bare before late dinner.

“I start at 4 p.m. (Thursday),” Brothen said. “I might not be here very long.”

TMJ4

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip