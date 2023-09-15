Big East 2023-24 men's basketball schedule released, including Marquette games

MILWAUKEE — The Big East announced its 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, and it includes some Marquette match-ups.

According to a statement, the conference schedule begins Tuesday, Dec. 19, when Georgetown plays at Butler and Marquette, last year’s regular-season and tournament champion, travels to Providence.

Villanova will also play at Marquette on Jan. 15 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

View the full Big East announcement below:

NEW YORK – (September 15, 2023) The 2023-24 BIG EAST Conference men’s basketball schedule has been announced, a 110-game double round-robin slate for a fourth straight year. Dates and matchups are released today. Game times, arena designations, and television information will be announced at a later date.



BIG EAST games will continue to be televised by FOX Sports, the league’s television partner for the past 10 years. CBS Sports will present a select number of games across CBS, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. All conference contests, and non-conference home games, will be televised on a linear network, principally by FOX.



The BIG EAST Tournament at Madison Square Garden will be played March 13-16. FOX and FS1 will continue to televise the event. The BIG EAST Tournament has been held at MSG since 1983. It is college basketball’s longest running conference postseason tournament held at the same venue.



The conference schedule begins Tuesday, December 19, when Georgetown plays at Butler and Marquette, last year’s regular-season and tournament champion, travels to Providence. The remaining seven league teams will begin on December 20, 22 or 23. That weekend includes a Friday night contest, the first of six Friday games on the schedule.



Villanova will play at Marquette on Jan. 15 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



The only day when five league contests will be played is Saturday, March 9, the last day of the regular season. FOX or FS1 will televise all five games.



The BIG EAST is coming off its most successful postseason since the league’s change in alignment in 2013-14. Connecticut won its fifth national championship and league teams compiled a 12-4 record in the NCAA Tournament. Creighton reached the Elite Eight. Xavier advanced to the Sweet 16. Marquette made it to the second round and Providence played in the first round. The BIG EAST has averaged 5.2 NCAA bids over the last 10 seasons. Seton Hall and Villanova participated in the NIT.



BIG EAST basketball in the 2023-24 season will also be covered on the BIG EAST Digital Network Presented by Invesco QQQ. Shootaround, the BIG EAST’s live men’s basketball online show that captures interviews and highlights of league action, will begin its seventh year. The award-winning program will air on the league’s social media platforms ahead of the biggest games. Fans can follow @BIGEASTMBB on Twitter/X, @BIGEAST on Instagram, and BIGEASTConference on Facebook and YouTube.

Each of the BIG EAST’s 11 schools will announce their full individual schedules separately.



Contact: John Paquette (jpaquette@bigeast.com) or Kevin Ivany (kivany@bigeast.com)



2023-24 BIG EAST Composite Conference Schedule

Tuesday, December 19

Georgetown at Butler

Marquette at Providence



Wednesday, December 20

Villanova at Creighton

UConn at Seton Hall

Xavier at St. John’s



Friday, December 22

Georgetown at Marquette



Saturday, December 23

Villanova at DePaul

Butler at Providence

St. John’s at UConn

Seton Hall at Xavier



Saturday, December 30

Creighton at Marquette



Tuesday, January 2

Creighton at Georgetown

Butler at St. John’s

DePaul at UConn



Wednesday, January 3

Seton Hall at Providence

Xavier at Villanova







Friday, January 5

UConn at Butler



Saturday, January 6

Providence at Creighton

DePaul at Georgetown

Marquette at Seton Hall

St. John’s at Villanova



Tuesday, January 9

Creighton at DePaul

Seton Hall at Georgetown



Wednesday, January 10

Butler at Marquette

Providence at St. John’s

UConn at Xavier



Friday, January 12

DePaul at Villanova



Saturday, January 13

Seton Hall at Butler

St. John’s at Creighton

Xavier at Providence



Sunday, January 14

Georgetown at UConn



Monday, January 15

Villanova at Marquette



Tuesday, January 16

St. John’s at Seton Hall

Butler at Xavier



Wednesday, January 17

Providence at DePaul

Creighton at UConn



Friday, January 19

Georgetown at Xavier



Saturday, January 20

DePaul at Butler

Creighton at Seton Hall

Marquette at St. John’s

UConn at Villanova



Tuesday, January 23

Xavier at Creighton

Butler at Georgetown



Wednesday, January 24

Marquette at DePaul

Providence at Seton Hall

Villanova at St. John’s



Saturday, January 27

Villanova at Butler

DePaul at Creighton

Seton Hall at Marquette

Georgetown at Providence



Sunday, January 28

Xavier at UConn



Tuesday, January 30

Seton Hall at DePaul

Marquette at Villanova



Wednesday, January 31

St. John’s at Xavier

Providence at UConn



Friday, February 2

Butler at Creighton



Saturday, February 3

Xavier at DePaul

Marquette at Georgetown

UConn at St. John’s



Sunday, February 4

Providence at Villanova



Tuesday, February 6

DePaul at St. John’s

Butler at UConn



Wednesday, February 7

Creighton at Providence

Georgetown at Seton Hall

Villanova at Xavier



Saturday, February 10

Providence at Butler

UConn at Georgetown

St. John’s at Marquette

Creighton at Xavier



Sunday, February 11

Seton Hall at Villanova



Tuesday, February 13

Marquette at Butler

Georgetown at Creighton

St. John’s at Providence



Wednesday, February 14

UConn at DePaul

Xavier at Seton Hall



Friday, February 16

Villanova at Georgetown



Saturday, February 17

Creighton at Butler

DePaul at Providence

Marquette at UConn



Sunday, February 18

Seton Hall at St. John’s



Tuesday, February 20

UConn at Creighton

Butler at Villanova



Wednesday, February 21

St. John’s at Georgetown

DePaul at Marquette

Providence at Xavier



Saturday, February 24

Georgetown at DePaul

Butler at Seton Hall

Villanova at UConn



Sunday, February 25

Xavier at Marquette

Creighton at St. John’s



Tuesday, February 27

Georgetown at Villanova

Wednesday, February 28

St. John’s at Butler

Seton Hall at Creighton

Providence at Marquette

DePaul at Xavier



Saturday, March 2

Marquette at Creighton

Butler at DePaul

Xavier at Georgetown

Villanova at Providence



Sunday, March 3

Seton Hall at UConn



Tuesday, March 5

St. John’s at DePaul

Providence at Georgetown



Wednesday, March 6

Xavier at Butler

UConn at Marquette

Villanova at Seton Hall



Saturday, March 9

Georgetown at St. John’s

UConn at Providence

Creighton at Villanova

Marquette at Xavier

DePaul at Seton Hall



