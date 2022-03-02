Big Brothers Big Sisters hosting annual flower sale fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin is hoping you'll buy some flowers!

The Annual Flower Sale has officially started. Proceeds from the sale will support local Big Brothers Big Sisters locations.

The flowers are provided by Watertown Greenhouse LLC. They can be picked up at locations in Beaver Dam, Delavan, Janesville and Watertown.

Options include 12" baskets for $35 or two for $60. 14" planters cost $40 or you can get two for $75. You can also get a 10" hanging basket for $25-30.

If you'd like to place an order, follow this link.

