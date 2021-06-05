Big Boy restaurants returning to Wisconsin after 26 years: Report

GERMANTOWN — Burger chain Big Boy is coming back to Wisconsin after 26 years, our partners at OnMilwaukee report.

Two partners, Chaz Hastings and Scott Carleton, told OnMilwaukee they are working with the Detroit-based Big Boy Restaurants to open a franchise location in Germantown.

They plan to open shop at the former Jerry’s Old Town Inn at N116 W15841 Main St.

They hope the location will be the flagship location for more Big Boy locations springing up across southeastern Wisconsin in the next three years, according to OnMilwaukee.

Marcus Corporation ran Big Boy locations in Wisconsin for decades, but shut them down by the 1990s.

The Germantown location will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, serving up the familiar burgers and fries, among other menu items.

Hastings and Carleton tell OnMilwaukee they are hosting a "Big Boy's 85th anniversary" at their future Germantown location on July 17 at 3 p.m. It will feature food, music and is free and open to the public.

