Biden says infrastructure plan gives $1B for Great Lakes cleanup - including in Milwaukee

LORAIN, Ohio (AP/TMJ4) — President Joe Biden says the bipartisan infrastructure law will pump $1 billion into a Great Lakes restoration program, including in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Biden went to Lorain, Ohio, on Thursday to highlight the measure's benefits for the lakes and the regional economy. Much of that extra money will help finish cleanup of harbors and rivers polluted with industrial wastes in the last century.

"It's gonna allow for the most significant restoration in the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes," Biden said. "We're gonna accelerate cleanup of sites across six states in the Great Lakes Basin from Duluth, Minnesota, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Gary, Indiana, Buffalo, New York and everywhere in between."

Thirty-one U.S. toxic hot spots were designated around the Great Lakes in 1987. Officials say by 2030 work should be finished at all but three. Support for the cleanup is one issue on which the region's congressional Democrats and Republicans routinely agree.

