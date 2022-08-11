Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car near 16th and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car near 16th and Clybourn on Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling southbound on 16th when it collided with a car. Police say the car had the green light and was traveling westbound on Clybourn.

Police say the bicyclist, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip