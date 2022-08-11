Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after getting hit by car near 16th and Clybourn

Police say the bicyclist was traveling southbound on 16th when it collided with a car. Police say the car had the green light.
biker1.PNG
TMJ4
A bicyclist was hit by a car near 16th and Clybourn on Thursday.
biker1.PNG
Posted at 6:36 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 19:36:10-04

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car near 16th and Clybourn on Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the bicyclist was traveling southbound on 16th when it collided with a car. Police say the car had the green light and was traveling westbound on Clybourn.

Police say the bicyclist, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards