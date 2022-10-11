Watch Now
Bicyclist hit by car, on and off ramps at National on I-894 reopen

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies say the bicyclist's injuries are unknown at this time.
Sal Sendik
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 10, 2022
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A bicyclist was hit by a car in West Allis after 7 p.m. on Monday, prompting the closure of freeway ramps.

Both the on and off ramps at National Ave. on I-894 have since reopened after closing while officials tended to the bicyclist.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the bicyclist is now being treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

