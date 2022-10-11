Bicyclist hit by car, on and off ramps at National on I-894 reopen

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A bicyclist was hit by a car in West Allis after 7 p.m. on Monday, prompting the closure of freeway ramps.

Both the on and off ramps at National Ave. on I-894 have since reopened after closing while officials tended to the bicyclist.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the bicyclist is now being treated at a local hospital.

INCIDENT ALERT: Both the on- and off-ramps at W. National Avenue on I-894 are closed while MCSO deputies and @MilFireDept tend to a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle and suffered injuries whose extent are still being determined. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 11, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

