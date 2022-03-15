'Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience' is coming to the Wisconsin Center this fall

MILWAUKEE — Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center this fall.

The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism, including the Water Lilies series.

The exhibition follows the success of the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience that previously took over the Wisconsin Center.

Paquin Entertainment Group

"Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet," a news release states. "After entering the Garden Gallery, the Prism transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Guests will freely roam the immersive Infinity Room to absorb the artist’s bright and colorful paintings. Monet’s stunning imagery encompasses every surface of the room from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original score."

Milwaukee pre-sale sign-ups have begun. You can register for first access to tickets by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip