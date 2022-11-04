Watch Now
'Beyond Monet' experience to offer free admission to veterans on Veteran's Day

The exhibition at the Wisconsin Center features more than 400 of Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 16:47:08-04

MILWAUKEE — Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will offer free admission to veterans and active-duty service members on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11.

The exhibition at the Wisconsin Center features more than 400 of Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism.

The offer is only valid for active or retired service members. Service members must show their military ID at the door for free admission.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 8 2023 and will not be extended. For more information and tickets, visit MonetMilwaukee.com.

The Wisconsin Center is located at 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee.

