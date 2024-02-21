Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beyonce first woman ever to top Billboard Hot Country and R&B charts

Her new song "Texas Hold 'Em" debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Charts song. Another single, "16 Carriages," is currently in the ninth spot.
Posted at 6:40 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 07:40:30-05

In Today's Talker — Beyonce is making history!

Her new song "Texas Hold 'Em" debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Charts song. That makes her the first woman to have topped both the Hot Country and Hot R&B songs charts since the lists began in 1958.

"16 Carriages," another single on her upcoming country album, ranks number nine on the chart.

Beyonce dropped both songs during the Super Bowl.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month