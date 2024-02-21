Beyonce first woman ever to top Billboard Hot Country and R&B charts

In Today's Talker — Beyonce is making history!

Her new song "Texas Hold 'Em" debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Charts song. That makes her the first woman to have topped both the Hot Country and Hot R&B songs charts since the lists began in 1958.

"16 Carriages," another single on her upcoming country album, ranks number nine on the chart.

Beyonce dropped both songs during the Super Bowl.

