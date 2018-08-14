Beware of scammers posing as Make-A-Wish

Stewart says she knew something was wrong when they asked for her credit card information.
"She [the scammer] made a remark when at first I was hesitant, she said, 'Well, you wouldn't want a child to die without their last wish?'" said Stewart.
TODAY'S TMJ4 tried to call that number back. It is now disconnected.
A spokesman with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin says they are aware of Stewart's situation. They want to make clear, they have a nationwide policy to never solicit for donations by phone.
A spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau called this imposter scam 'Disgusting.'
"Even if you think that might be the charity that you believe it is -- hang up and call the charity. Just verify, 'Are you making telephone solicitations right now? I just received a call' - Report that," said Lisa Schiller of the BBB.
Do not submit to pressure. A charity looking for a donation will be happy for your donation today or in the future.
They are even seeing scammers setting up fake websites to scam a consumer.
The BBB has a scam tracker, that will alert you to new scams in our area. Click here to learn more.
Click here to be directed to the official Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.