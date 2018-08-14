Beware of scammers posing as Make-A-Wish

MILWAUKEE -- Every 34 minutes, a child in the U.S. has their dream come true, all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

An imposter posed as this organization that helps sick children, to scam people out of their money.

Connie Stewart reached out to our TODAY'S TMJ4 I-Team share how she almost fell victim just last week because the call was so convincing.

Stewart says she knew something was wrong when they asked for her credit card information.

"She [the scammer] made a remark when at first I was hesitant, she said, 'Well, you wouldn't want a child to die without their last wish?'" said Stewart.

TODAY'S TMJ4 tried to call that number back. It is now disconnected.

A spokesman with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin says they are aware of Stewart's situation. They want to make clear, they have a nationwide policy to never solicit for donations by phone.

A spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau called this imposter scam 'Disgusting.'

"Even if you think that might be the charity that you believe it is -- hang up and call the charity. Just verify, 'Are you making telephone solicitations right now? I just received a call' - Report that," said Lisa Schiller of the BBB.

Do not submit to pressure. A charity looking for a donation will be happy for your donation today or in the future.

They are even seeing scammers setting up fake websites to scam a consumer.

The BBB has a scam tracker, that will alert you to new scams in our area. Click here to learn more.

Click here to be directed to the official Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.