Betty Brinn Children's Museum will no longer relocate due to inflation challenges

Betty Brinn Children's Museum will no longer move to a new location due to inflation challenges.

The Board of Directors for BBCM announced the decision Friday. BBCM was supposed to relocate to the Milwaukee Public Museum's (MPM) new site on the corner of 6th and McKinley.

Officials say as the planning process unfolded through 2021 and early this year, budgetary calculations changed due to inflation. The budget was also affected after updated plans called for additional costs to design and construct BBCM exhibits.

“Conditions driven by the pandemic and the current inflationary environment have dramatically affected our exhibit budget projections, which were established back in mid-2020," Brian King, BBCM CEO, said. "For this reason, BBCM has decided we will no longer pursue co-location as a tenant at MPM’s new building; instead, we will continue to inspire children to wonder and explore their world through play in our current location.”

BBCM will remain at its current location while considering alternative opportunities.

“Planning for a new museum is certainly a challenge in the best of times, much less during a global pandemic and period of rising inflation," MPM Board Chair PJ DiStefano said. "The milestones we have achieved in pursuing a new museum have required much creativity and flexibility, and we recognize that the BBCM Board of Directors knows what is in the best interest of their patrons and the future of their institution and we wish them the best.”

