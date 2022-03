MILWAUKEE — The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum announced they are expanding their hours of operation starting March 23.

The museum was forced to shut down in January, plagued by staffing issues.

Starting next Wednesday, the museum will be open Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They ask for families to reserve a visit on their website.

