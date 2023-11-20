Ben & Jerry's scoop shop coming to Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A Ben & Jerry's scoop shop will soon be coming to Milwaukee's Third Ward neighborhood, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The shop will occupy the first floor of a building at 203 N. Broadway, City of Milwaukee permit records reveal. MSI General, a Nashotah-based architectural firm working with the franchise project, confirmed the space involves about 1,200 square feet.

A spokesperson for Ben & Jerry's told BizJournal, “We’re excited to have a new footprint in Wisconsin."

The company also confirmed that a previous Ben & Jerry’s shop operated in Wisconsin from July 2005 to November 2008.

A company representative said scoop shops are independently owned and operated. They offer "shop-only" flavors that are not available elsewhere, including an extensive selection of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet flavors. The shops also offer sundaes, shakes, smoothies, and ice cream cakes.

