Beloved Milwaukee mail carrier retires after 27 years of delivering joy

MILWAUKEE — For 27 years Naomi Curry delivered important documents, greeting cards and holiday packages to the residents of Halyard Park neighborhood and the MLK Dr. Business community. She did it in sunshine, snow, sleet and rain. She even did it through a global pandemic.

On Thursday she will deliver her last letter as she heads into a well-deserved retirement.

"Naomi Curry was walked 100's of miles... we have to do something special to recognize her dedication to the businesses of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and to the residents of Halyard Park," said Carmen Murguia with the Milwaukee Times Newspaper.

The Milwaukee Times along with the post office and community organized a surprise celebration to send Curry off on her last route.

"I thought I was getting something, but nothing to this magnitude at all," Curry said of the celebration.

One community member shared that Curry would stop at every door along her route to talk to neighbors and check-in on everyone. Her colleagues describe her dedication and her spirit that shines from the inside out. Curry said she'll miss her co-workers most of all.

"Keep on pushing, you'll get there," Curry said looking at her colleagues. "And I'm gonna miss you, all of you guys."

And while Naomi had a passion for her work, there's one thing she won't miss.

"Walking in that snow and people not shoveling," she said with a laugh.

So, with winter just around the corner, that's your reminded to help clear the path for your neighborhood mail carrier in Naomi's honor.

