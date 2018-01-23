Beloit teacher arrested after sexual assault allegation

BELOIT - Beloit police arrested a teacher following sexual assault allegations in the classroom.

The teacher turned themselves in Tuesday to Beloit police.

In November last year, a student came forward saying they were assaulted in a classroom at Beloit Learning Academy when they were 14 years old in December 2016.

Police investigated the allegations last November and turned the case over to the Rock County District Attorney last month.

The case re-opened this month when more evidence was provided to support the allegations.

The District Attorney is reviewing a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Police said the school district is cooperating with the police.

TODAY'S TMJ4 is not naming the suspect at this time, as they have not yet been criminally charged.