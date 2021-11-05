Beloit School District shuts down Friday due to 'disruptive' planned protest

BELOIT — The School District of Beloit is canceling all classes in the school district on Friday due to a planned protest they believe could be disruptive.

A message on the school district's website states that they learned that an "outside group" planned an event that may be disruptive to the school day, and for students and staff.

"Considering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today. The decision to close our buildings was made in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department," according to the district.

"We have zero-tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District. We stand together as a District and community against all forms of hate and racism," the district concluded.

The city said in a brief emailed statement that the decision was made due to the "potential of a protest."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip