Beloit fitness trainer competing in NBC's 'Dancing With Myself' on June 12

MILWAUKEE — A fitness instructor from Beloit, Wisconsin will be competing on NBC's "Dancing With Myself" on Tuesday, July 12.

In the new show, normal people compete in dance challenges in front of a panel of celebrities - Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Kosh - as well as a live audience.

The show is inspired by viral dance routines found on social media these days. Contestants will learn a new routine and perform them while "infusing their personalities," according to NBC.

The winner gets a to-be-announced cash prize.

Katrina Nichole from Beloit can be found on TikTok at @thekatrinanichole.

You can watch Dancing with Myself on June 12 at 9 p.m. here on TMJ4.

Learn more on NBC's website.

