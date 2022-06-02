Bellin Health, Gundersen discuss merger

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System are discussing a merger.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the health systems are deep into discussions of a planned merger, with a final agreement expected to be complete in the coming weeks, followed by a required regulatory review.

"After the planned merger, the health systems will offer access to more resources and a broader network of service," a joint statement from the two health systems said.

Coming together would provide patients and communities access to care at 11 hospitals and more than 100 local clinic locations, the statement read.

As discussions continue, Gundersen and Bellin Health patients will still see their same healthcare providers.

The news release said over time, the systems intend to provide patients access to more resources and a broader network, including top-tier clinical services, shared provider expertise, state-of-the-art technology and digital healthcare tools that bring virtual care options into homes and workplaces.