Bell Ambulance to meet with Milwaukee Fire Chief to discuss policy change

Bell Ambulance says it has plans to meet with the Milwaukee Fire Chief over potential policy changes.

The meeting follows the slip and fall death of Jolene Waldref last month. She called 911 near a bus stop at 76th and Congress.Her call had been labeled "low priority" and paramedics from Curtis Ambulance did not get out of their vehicle to look for her.

On Tuesday, the Common Council delayed a vote on a new contract with private ambulance companies until policy changes are put in place.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip