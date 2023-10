MILWAUKEE — A beaver is to blame for a power outage in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to We Energies, the critter gnawed on a tree, causing it to fall on utility equipment.

The outage happened around 11 a.m. and affected 2,800 customers.

Power was restored to all customers by 1 p.m.

We Energies

