BEAVER DAM — A dog in Beaver Dam is safe and sound after getting stuck in the middle of a lake.

Beaver Dam Fire Department shared photos on Facebook Friday morning of their crews rescuing the dog who was stuck on Beaver Dam lake.

The photos show the dog way out on the ice which was partially melted. Crews got in a raft and made their way out to the dog before bringing it back into an ambulance to warm up and get some snuggles.

