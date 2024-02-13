Beaver Dam Fire Department boat crashes during training operations, injuring three

Three Beaver Dam firefighters were injured in a boat crash Monday evening.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department says it was conducting training operations on Beaver Dam Lake when their air boat crashed just before 8:00 p.m. near Grape Island.

All three firefighters on the boat were injured in the crash, one of them seriously. A press release from the Dodge County Sheriff says "specifics related to injuries are not being released at this time, nor are the names of the firefighters."

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. More information will be released when that investigation is complete.

