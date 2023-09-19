BEAUTIFICA immersive experience in Waukesha: 'A feast for the senses'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new immersive experience is coming to Waukesha.

The "Beautifica" experience/event is described as such by organizers on their website:

"From the creators of the multi award-winning MESMERICA comes a brand-new epic immersive experience unlike any other."

"Beautifica is a 360 journey through worlds real and imagined, from mindblowing particle fields to unashamedly euphoric fantastic environments almost impossible to describe.

"The brainchild of visionary composer James Hood working with some of the finest immersive animators on the planet, this family-friendly show is a feast for the senses, which will leave your spirit refreshed and your face grinning ear to ear," their website states.

Beautifica is good for all ages. There are discounts available.

Ticket prices start at $12. As of Tuesday morning, they have shows on Oct. 6, 13, and 27 and Nov. 3.

Learn more and get tickets on their website.

Or read the information they provided on their website, below:

What is BEAUTIFICA?Beautifica is a mindblowing 360 immersive journey through worlds real and imaginary, designed to be a delight for the senses and to leave you with a new appreciation for life.



This family-friendly show is suitable for all ages 6+ and will leave you grinning ear to ear.







How do I book tickets?Tickets for Beautifica can be purchased here



A limited number of seats are available each performance, so to avoid disappointment please book your Beautifica tickets early, especially if booking groups.







Are there any promo codes?Yes! We offer 10% off discounts for families, groups and returning guests.



When selecting your tickets look for the ‘Redeem coupon/voucher’ text below your Shopping Card, underneath your cart's Total.



• Discounts apply to your whole basket - including Souvenir Programmes and other merchandise bought while booking! •



BEAUTIFICAFAMILY - 10% off for adults booking with children



BEAUTIFICAGROUP - 10% off when booking 6 or more tickets



BEAUTIFICASOUL - 10% off if you have seen Beautifica before





Planning a visit for a large group?



We have the following discounts available;



15% off for bookings of x30-x99 ticketsSimply add any combination of ticket types and the discount should apply automatically once you reach the correct number of tickets in your shopping cart.







How do I contact the Box Office?Please direct all customer service enquiries to our Beautifica Box Office Team



All tickets are 100% refundable up to 30 days of the date of your event.



Our Customer Service Team aim to reply within 5 hours between the hours of 10am to 10pm (PT).Is the show suitable for guests who are prone to seizures or motion sickness?There are no strobe lights used in the production but there are some fast image and light transitions, so we would advise caution for those who suffer from seizures. Equally, while the vast majority of our patrons have an amazing time with no issues, a small minority who are very susceptible to motion sickness find immersive entertainment slightly uncomfortable, so we would advise caution if you fall into this camp.



Is the show suitable for autistic people?We have found that autistic people LOVE our shows! Please note the venue is dark and there is surround sound. We advise sitting at the end of a row if you think a quick exit might be required. Our on-site staff will assist if you alert them at check-in.











What are your Covid safety policies?We are committed to following state and federal guidelines.



Should any precautions be required for a particular show, you will receive an email confirming the policies in place for the show you are attending. If you are not comfortable with these our customer service team will gladly assist you moving your tickets to a later showing.



For further information, see our Covid Safety Guidelines



















COVID-19 GUIDELINES





















Show Times & Seating Schedule All tickets Check In 30 minutes before showtime

Please arrive promptly, seats are first-come-first-served.

VIP & Wheelchair ticket holders get priority access to seating.



Latecomers will not be admitted.

Beautifica's run time is approximately 1 hr



Additional Venue Information Please plan to arrive on time as due to darkness in the theater and safety concerns, there will be no late seating after the show starts or re-entry.



Seating is open & operated on a “first come first serve” basis; arrive early to have the best pick of the seating!



There are no food or drinks offered at the venue but water bottles are allowed in the omnitheater.





























