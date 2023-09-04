Black Girls Do Bike hosts 4th Annual Labor Day Ride

All you needed was the right bike, a snug helmet and water, water and more water.

Nia Obotette, Black Girls Do Rock Member said the 4th Annual Labor Day Bike Ride was a friends and family affair.

"I’m so excited about today because it gives an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the great weather here in Milwaukee," said Obotette.

Wheels down was around 8:30 Monday morning so bikers were able to beat the heat.

With one last check of the gear and one last selfie before hitting the trail, everyone was ready for a good work out with a great group of friends.

"Just really an opportunity for people to get to know someone else that when they want to go out and cycle that they’ll know somebody new that they can go out and cycle with," said Obotette.

It didn't matter how old or how young you were. Obotette said their organization is open to everyone.

“So it doesn’t matter what level you are in cycling or biking," said Obotette. "What we’ll do is start at a certain time and people will wrap back around. And then we have sweepers that will make sure everyone gets back at the same time. We’ll probably tailgate a little bit and have some snacks in the end.”

Obotette said while many different organizations were represented there, they all revolve around health, wellness and community.

“If you have an interest in cycling or biking or skiing or whatever that sport is find your tribe," said Obotette. "They’re there, we’re here and we want you.”

