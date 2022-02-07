Be wary of this new fake Wisconsin DMV scam

Be cautious of a scam circulating Wisconsin that pretends to be the DMV to get your personal information.

The Wisconsin DMV has said it received multiple reports of fraudulent text messages. These texts ask for identifying information or credit cards. This is known as smishing (SMS phishing).

Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles An example of a smishing text claiming to be from the DMV.

If you click on the link, it will direct you to a fake DMV website with spaces for you to fill out that information.

“Working with the Wisconsin DMV has never been easier, but customers always need to be vigilant online,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm.”

The majority of all DMV related activities should be through a .gov website. Always check the end of the URL to make sure it's a legitimate website. Also, if the text message seems fake it probably is fake. Be on the lookout for awkward sentences and spelling mistakes too.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip