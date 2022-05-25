'Be vulnerable and transparent': Danica Patrick shares new mission in life after recent health scare

Danica Patrick is still one of the biggest names in the racing world.

Leading up to the Indy 500, TMJ4 News asked her about her new mission in life, her recent health scare and of course, her pick to win at the Brickyard.

"At the end, which is hard to predict, but you want me to so, I mean Scott Dixon has the fastest pole speed in history," Patrick says.

Patrick recently partnered with Good Foods, which makes healthier choices of your favorite snack items.

"A lot of companies use a lot of stabilizers and chemicals and various different things that create shelf life," she says. "Good Foods products don't. That's why I fell in love with them right off the get go. I love their guac, it tastes homemade. The buffalo dip is my favorite."

Patrick takes health and fitness seriously, but recently even she had a scare that she took public.

"I had my breast implants removed about a month ago," she says. "I'd been working on trying to solve health issues for over a year, and nothing worked. I noticed differences within hours of surgery. So the fact that the changes were so dramatic, so quickly, I just felt like I had to share that with people, and just be vulnerable and transparent, and also just trying to help people."

A personal issue that took a toll physically and emotionally. Patrick says she's already heard from hundreds of women thanking her for raising awareness to this issue.

