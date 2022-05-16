BBB warns of baby formula scams circulating across the country amid parents desperation

A can of baby formula, maybe two. That's becoming the norm on store shelves, and if it's not the type you feed your baby, you're out of luck.

That's why some parents are seeing if they can buy some on social media, but the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says there are risks that come with that.

"What we're finding across the country is most of these scams start on social media," said Jim Temmer, President of the BBB serving Wisconsin. "Then they'll direct you to a website. The website is fake and they'll want you to pay of course, and your money is gone."

Temmer says while Wisconsin hasn't received reports of baby formula schemes yet, it's only a matter of time since con-artists tend to target people when they're in their most vulnerable state.

"Moms need formula for their babies, right? Not much more emotion involved than that, and that's when you really don't think, you react," Temmer said.

The BBB says if you get directed to a website, do your research. You can copy the company's name and look it up on bbb.org.

You can also google the company name and the word "scam" to see what appears in your search. Also, on the website itself, look for bad grammar or misspellings.

"Also, legitimate companies will usually have an about us or a contact us (page), phone numbers or return information. Scammers usually don't bother with any of that stuff," Temmer said.

If you do decide to buy formula online, the BBB suggests paying with a credit card rather than with a mobile payment service.

Temmer added, "The worst thing would be if it's a couple of days from now and you still don't have the formula, but you're out $50 or $100."

