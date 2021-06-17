Residents of Bayside are being asked to shelter in place as law enforcement officials search for two suspects who ran into the wooded area near County Line Road and I-43, police say.

Village of Bayside police says numerous law enforcement agencies are searching for the two suspects, who are described as armed and dangerous.

Google Maps

Both suspects are described as 5'7" tall men, one suspect is wearing a white shirt with a white hat and the other is wearing dark clothing.

Bayside police instruct residents to lock doors and stay inside and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Residents asked to shelter in place as police search for 2 suspects near County Line Road and I-43

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the DEA, FBI, U.S. Marshals, West Allis police, Mequon police and several other agencies are involved in the search.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip