Bayshore to retrieve trapped vehicles from collapsed parking garage beginning Thursday

GLENDALE, Wis. — Bayshore officials say they will begin retrieving trapped vehicles from the second level of the collapsed parking structure Thursday morning.

The Silver Spring Parking Garage partially collapsed last week at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, crushing two vehicles and trapping several other cars.

Engineers approved the process for owners of trapped cars on the second level with the help of a temporary ramp that connects the first and second levels of the garage.

Temp. ramp at Bayshore partially collapsed garage

Bayshore says it is scheduling vehicle retrievals in segments with plans to remove one car at a time.

All cars on the second level are expected to be removed by the end of the day Friday.

For safety reasons, owners cannot drive their own cars out. A member of Bayshore management and a Bayshore security officer will escort the owner to the car and confirm ownership before retrieving the owner's key and driving it out of the garage for them.

