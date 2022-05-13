Bayshore to host 'Bucks in 6 Watch Party' Friday night

GLENDALE, Wis. — Bayshore will be hosting a "Bucks in 6 Watch Party" Friday night in The Yard.

Bayshore will also be debuting the new Flip Flop Tiki Bar. The bar will serve a variety of beers, wines, seltzers, sodas, and other beverages.

You are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. There is also free parking.

The party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bayshore Mall, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr., in Glendale.

The road to a repeat is making its way back to Fiserv Forum with the Bucks just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Should the Bucks walk away with a victory Friday night, we now know who will be waiting for them in the third round. The Miami Heat knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday.

Tipoff for Game 6 is at 6:30 p.m.

