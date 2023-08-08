Bayshore theft suspects lead Glendale police on pursuit, hit 2 squad cars; 3 arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. — Three people wanted for stealing were arrested after leading Glendale police on a pursuit and hitting two squad cars on Tuesday.

According to the Glendale Police Department, officers responded to Kohl's on Bayshore Drive for a retail theft around 10:38 a.m.

Officers found two suspects in an SUV, and the driver rammed two squad cars to escape. During the pursuit, the suspect struck two other vehicles.

The suspect vehicle became disabled near Port Washington and Hampton. Two suspects then fled on foot and were arrested shortly after.

A third suspect was arrested at Kohl's.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man will be referred to the District Attorney's Office for charges of retail theft, recklessly endangering safety, flee/elude, and resisting arrest. An 18-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman from Milwaukee will also be referred to the DA for charges of retail theft.

During the incident, a male suspect and two offers suffered minor injuries.

