Bayshore reopens Silver Spring Garage five months after partial collapse

GLENDALE, Wis. — Five months after the partial collapse of a parking garage at Bayshore Mall, the Silver Spring Garage has now reopened.

Bayshore officials said Tuesday that its engineering, construction, and inspection partners have worked together to reopen the garage ahead of its projected timeframe for the reconstruction.

TMJ4 No injuries have been reported after a parking garage partially collapsed at Bayshore Mall Thursday afternoon.

Bayshore said in a statement, "We are very thankful that no one was injured in the garage collapse and together, with our partners’ immediate and incredible support, we are again able to serve our guests with full access to the garage."

Security camera footage showed the moment a section of the parking garage near Trader Joe's collapsed on Feb. 23, 2023. The avalanche of concrete and snow barley missed a driving pulling in just seconds before.

Two cars were buried underneath the snow and concrete amid the collapse. Crews previously said that the third floor collapsed onto the second, causing the second floor to collapse onto the first in a "pancake-like collapse." No injuries were reported in the incident.

Several people had their cars trapped inside the garage following the collapse. They were asked to sign a waiver in order to retrieve their vehicles.

