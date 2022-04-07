Bayshore announces Sounds of Summer lineup

MILWAUKEE — Twelve bands are coming to Bayshore this summer for the Sounds of Summer concert series.

Bayshore announced the lineup Thursday, which features a wide variety of local bands who will perform every Friday from June 10 through August 26.

“The Sounds of Summer concert series offers our guests a free, fun, and family-friendly experience to gather and celebrate the season,” said Brenda Vento, marketing manager for BAYSHORE. “In addition to the incredible lineup of top local bands, our guests will enjoy a variety of food trucks, a lively beer garden, free parking, and more.”

Motown & Legends of Soul with Christopher's Project will kick off the series on June 10, and Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound will close the series on August 26. The full lineup is below:

Motown & Legends of Soul with Christopher’s Project – June 10

Boo! The Band – June 17

5 Card Studs – June 24

VIVO – July 1

The WhiskeyBelles – July 8

The Eddie Butts Band – July 15

Rebel Grace – July 22

The LoveMonkeys – July 29

THE TOYS – August 5

The MilBillies – August 12

KOJO with special guest JD Rankin’ – August 19

Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound – August 26

Each performance will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at The Yard at Bayshore, the large open space at the shopping center.

