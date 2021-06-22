Bay View's Chill on the Hill to return this summer

Chill on the Hill is back in Bay View for 2021.

The summer tradition was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was recently approved for 2021.

“We have been anxiously waiting for Chill on the Hill to make its return, and we are excited to present many of the local bands that we had previously booked for 2020,” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill. “Our neighbors need this kind of community connection more than ever, and this event provides the space and place to do that.”

Chill on the Hill will take place at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet and will begin on July 13 and last for 10 weeks until Sept. 14.

The event plans to provide more space for social distancing, organizers say.

Each night will feature two headliners starting at 6:30 p.m.

The lineup includes

July 13: The Hungry Williams, Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards

July 20: Long Mama, Cabin Essence

July 27: Holy Pinto, L'Resorts

August 3: YUM YUM CULT, Wonderful Bluffer

August 10: Fellow Kinsman, Lauryl Sufate + the LOL

August 17: Devils Teeth, Decoteau Black

August 24: The Midnight Purchase, TBA

August 31: Donna Woodall, The Sunkin Suns

September 7: Fressure Point, Fuzzysurf

September 14: The Mike Benign Compulsion, Testa Rosa

Park Road will be closed between Howell Avenue and Idaho Street on Tuesdays to provide more room for food vendors and guests.

