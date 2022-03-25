Bay View woman opens her luxury Airbnb apartment in Romania to Ukrainian refugees

BAY VIEW, Wisc. — They say war brings out the worst and the best in people. We have a story of the best. It's all thanks to Olga Thomas of Bay View.

Thomas opened her luxury Airbnb apartment she owns in Bucharest, Romania to Ukrainian refugees.

"Freedom is one of my core values," she exclaims.

The apartment is in historic downtown Bucharest. 27-year-old Anna Starenkova is one of those living there. Starenkova shocked Olga with her courage.

"To me, it was one of the bravest acts of bravery that I have ever seen," she said.

After the Russian invasion, the pharmacies closed, leaving Ukrainian residents with no medical supplies.

"I went to social media for one of the support groups for Ukraine and I stated what my friend was trying to do. Within seven hours we had an SUV filled with medical supplies," she said.

Thomas is proud her Romanian friends answered the call. She did not expect Starenkova to be willing to return to the war raved Ukraine to deliver the donated goods.

Thomas shares, "She drove the next day in the middle of a war zone. She's 27-years-old. I've never seen such an act of bravery."

Thomas contacted her refugee boarder Starenkova on Facetime.

Starenkova shares, "I want only to help Ukrainian people, our brave doctors in hospitals. I had some problems on the boarder. When I went to Odessa, I saw many closed pharmacies. I only want to give a little help to my citizens."

Thomas downplays her role in housing refugees. She says she's just one of millions wanting Ukrainians to know that people care after seeing the moral horror of families forced to flee for their lives.

"I can't do much, but whatever I can do to support these people of Ukraine, I will do it."

For more information about Thomas and her work, click here.

