Bay View High School seniors pass ServSafe exam, advance in culinary field

MILWAUKEE — Bay View High School seniors Sylvia Green, Lashonte Williams, Anthony Kujawski, and Jordan Dorn all have one thing in common. They love to cook.

"Cooking for me is exciting," said Williams.

"I like cooking soul food. I like chopping up vegetables," said Green.

During their sophomore year, all four students joined culinary arts teacher Ann Marie Sims' cooking class. Over the last three years, they learned everything they needed to know about the industry.

"They start off their sophomore year learning the introduction to culinary arts. The second year, they step it up and they start to learn more of the supervisory management aspects of it, and then the third year they operate in that," said Sims.

Two weeks ago, they decided to challenge their knowledge of the culinary industry by taking the ServSafe certification test. And they all passed.

"I screamed when I passed, because I didn't think I was," said Kujawski.

"Once I wrapped my head around that I actually passed, then I was overjoyed," said Dorn.

Now that they're certified, they have the opportunity to get higher-paying jobs in the culinary field or even take on supervisor roles. They say the sky's the limit.

"I want to run a business. I'm hoping it's a restaurant," said Dorn.

"I hope that once they leave here, they'll take the skills, and the teamwork, and the building, and the leadership skills and then they'll go out and do that somewhere else," said Sims.

