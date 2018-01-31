Bay View auto shop fixes windows after break-ins free of charge

MILWAUKEE - Vandals struck in Bay View, breaking into cars all over the area late at night this week, but one auto shop is giving back to help out those victims in their community.

Police found out about a rash of car break-ins near Austin and Dover Streets around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. At least nine cars were broken into.

Neighbors said multiple streets in Bay View were hit. This kept the owner of The Family Mechanic Elijah Corona busy all day.

“This hit was multiple windows and personal things were taken from the vehicles and literally just scattered throughout the neighborhood,” Corona said.

They’ve fixed close to 300 windows at The Family Mechanic in the last couple years. When these break-ins happen, the owner offers his neighbors in the 53207 ZIP code windows at no cost. He doesn’t charge for labor or parts markup.

“I think we did 13, 13 windows today alone we have 8 on the schedule for tomorrow and then 2 for Thursday,” Corona said.

Police went after the vehicle witnesses said the suspects were in. The driver crashed near 15th Place and Mitchell Street. The suspects tried to run, but police took two young men, 17 and 18 into custody.

Neighbors, including Corona, can only hope this is the last time.

“It feels good at the end of the day to help out the community that keeps us in business,” Corona said.

