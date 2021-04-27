Watch
Bay Beach Amusement Park prepares to open this weekend

Picture of Bay Beach Amusement Park, closed before planning to open on the weekend of June 20, 2020.
Bay Beach Amusement Park closed
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One of Northeast Wisconsin's favorite attractions is getting ready to open up this weekend.

Following guidelines and recommendations, Bay Beach Amusement Park will be opening its doors on Saturday morning.

Bay Beach is still looking for people to join their team for a summer job.

You have to be at least 18-years-old to be a ride operator.

The amusement park said the health and safety of their guests and staff is a top priority, which is why they will continue to monitor the current COVID-19 situation and change their plans as needed.

