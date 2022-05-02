Bay Beach Amusement Park changes hours this year, citing staff shortage

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Citing a shortage of ride operators, Bay Beach Amusement Park says it will open an hour later than last year.

Home to the Zippin Pippin and the Big Wheel, Bay Beach's hours of operation for the 2022 season will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Last year, the park opened at 10 a.m.

Bay Beach Amusement Park said in a Facebook post on Monday that it will open at 11 a.m. on most days throughout the majority of this summer due to the staff shortage.

"We continue to hold interviews and search for qualified Ride Operator candidates and may adjust the hours as we get closer to being fully staffed," the park said.

Those interested in applying for a job at Bay Beach can find an application online.