Battle over backyard birds in Waukesha: Proposed ordinance moves to full council

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha residents flocked to city hall Monday night, many for one specific reason.

As it stands, the city does not have a chicken ordinance in place. The proposed ordinance ruffled many people's feathers because of the regulations.

The Ordinance & License Committee wants to regulate the keeping of chickens to ensure humane treatment of the animals, avoid public nuisances and other adverse impacts on neighboring properties, and control rodent infestation.

Zack Vrana said he moved to Waukesha for the sole purpose of raising his 15 hens.

The proposed ordinance would limit the number of chickens to four, or six if you have more than an acre of land.

"We are very concerned," Vrana said.

Vrana said with egg prices on the rise, cutting his flock from 15 to four becomes a major issue when feeding his family.

On the other hand, some residents believe having chickens as pets are leading to more problems on their property.

One woman said she saw a snake near her fence and more rodents from the chicken coop near her home.

Another said she's spent more than $300 to place rat bait boxes around her home.

The proposed ordinance also calls for no roosters on the property due to noise. Council members will allow for eggs to be sold because of the number of chickens allowed thus limiting commercial impacts.

After a robust discussion, the proposed ordinance will head to the full council for consideration. Depending on that decision, residents will have 180 to get in compliance.

To read more about the proposed ordinance, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip