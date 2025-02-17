'Battle on Bago' draws thousands of anglers, big prizes, and a tradition of giving

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Battle on the Bago kicked off on Saturday.



Battle on Bago returns after last year’s weather-related cancellation, drawing over 14,000 anglers.

Unique prize system includes an F-150 for 2,000th place and multiple $10,000 cash prizes.

Community impact continues, with millions donated to local organizations and fish given to food pantries.

One of the nation’s largest ice fishing tournaments returns after last year's weather-related cancellation

OSHKOSH, WI — After being canceled last year due to warm weather and unsafe ice conditions, Battle on Bago made a strong comeback in 2024, drawing more than 14,000 participants to Menominee Park in Oshkosh for one of the country’s largest ice fishing tournaments.

Anglers traveled from all over the nation to take part in the event.

"There’s people here from North Carolina, and Florida, and Alaska," said Gleen Curran, president of Battle on Bago.

With improved ice conditions, tournament organizers saw a strong turnout across both days of competition.

"This year, with the ice conditions, you can see it’s been a great turnout both Friday and Saturday," Curran said.

For many attendees, Battle on Bago is an annual tradition.

"Oh, this is great! I do this every year. I have since I was little with my dad, so we’re always out here on the lake," said Sara Treleven, a participant.

A Unique Prize System

What sets Battle on Bago apart from other tournaments is its raffle-style prize structure.

"First place gets a cooler, but 2,000th place gets an F-150," Curran said.

Beyond that, there are multiple opportunities for competitors to win.

"We have five $10,000 prizes that are scattered across the list," Curran said.

However, high-stakes prizes come with strict rules. Any winners receiving more than $1,000 were required to take a polygraph exam. If found untruthful, their prize would be revoked.

Weighing in for a Chance to Win

To qualify for prizes, participants had to bring their fish to the weigh station by 2 p.m., with only one fish allowed per ticket.

"We volunteer a group of people to handle the weighing system, log all the fish, and determine where people finish in line," said Matty Johnson, a weigh team volunteer.

Only walleye, panfish, and white bass were eligible for entry.

Fishing for a Cause

While prizes are a big draw, the tournament’s main goal is giving back to the community.

"The whole point is to raise funds and awareness for kids to be in the outdoors," Johnson said.

Since its foundation, Battle on Bago has donated millions of dollars to local organizations.

"We’ve raised over $2.6 million for over 150 organizations, primarily in northeast Wisconsin," Curran said.

Local vendors also benefit from the tournament’s success.

"We have a nice tent here, we have good food, and apparel, so it’s a nice place to hang out for a weekend in February," Curran said.

At the end of the event, any fish not taken home were gutted and donated to local food pantries, ensuring that the tournament’s impact extends far beyond the ice.

