Battery electric buses return to Milwaukee Co. following battery recall

MILWAUKEE — Battery electric buses are back on the streets of Milwaukee County.

According to a statement from the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), the maker of the electric buses, Nova Bus, recalled the batteries used in the buses in August of 2023. Though Nova Bus said the buses were safe to drive, MCTS "out of extreme precaution" removed the so-called BEBs from service.

Now the BEBs are coming back. Nova Bus issued all new batteries at no charge to MCTS due to the warranty.

Battery Electric Buses Start to Return to Milwaukee County Transit



MILWAUKEE (September 26, 2023) — Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) welcomes the return of battery electric buses (BEBs) to service. Starting today, the electric buses will return to the road one at a time as each battery is replaced. These buses reduce air pollution, creating a healthier environment for Milwaukee County residents.



Back in August, Nova Bus, the manufacturer, recalled the batteries. Although the manufacturer declared the buses safe to drive, MCTS, out of extreme precaution, removed the BEBs from service. Clean diesel buses continued the high-frequency service along the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line called CONNECT 1. Nova Bus has issued all new batteries at no charge to MCTS as the buses remain under warranty.



“Milwaukee County’s battery electric buses are part of the County’s comprehensive plan to improve quality of life for our entire community by reducing emissions, creating a healthier tomorrow,” said County Executive David Crowley. “The success and popularity of the new CONNECT 1 BRT line as a way to commute to work or explore Milwaukee on the weekends, is another way we have created a healthier county, one where everyone has access to the services they need to thrive," Crowley said.



Two New Battery Electric Buses Join the Fleet



The electric buses will start returning to the mixed fleet of both battery electric and clean diesel buses now through November. In addition, two new battery electric buses have arrived, bringing the total number serving the BRT to eleven. The new NovaBus LFSes will be #1009 and #1010 on the Bus Rapid Transit line on Thursday, September 28. The next four electric buses on order to complete the fleet of 15 are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2024.



Free Rides Continue on the BRT



MCTS also recently announced that due to a supply chain issue, the pre-board payment equipment on BRT platforms has been delayed. Riders can continue to ride the CONNECT free into early 2024, until the new pre-board payment validators are installed.



