Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and the Market return this summer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Bastille Days, Jazz in the Park and Cathedral Square Market will all be returning this year, after COVID-19 canceled the events in the last two years.

The organizer, East Town Association, announced Wednesday that the events will be held as follows:

Cathedral Square Market: June 18 - Oct. 15 (Saturday mornings)

Bastille Days: July 14 - July 17

Storm The Bastille 5K Run/Walk (Evening of July 14)

Jazz in the Park: July 21 - Sept. 29 (Thursday evenings)

Bastille Days will be slightly downsized compared to previous years, but visitors will still be able to expect good food, entertainment and the return of the storm the Bastille Run/Walk. Jazz in the Park will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023, organizers said. The Cathedral Square Market will feature an "artisan and wellness market."

The biggest change this year: the Eiffel Tower will not return to Bastille Days in 2022 because it requires "significant restoration" each year, organizers said. They are reviewing how to bring it back in 2023 - which marks Bastille Days’ 40th anniversary.

“Like many local festivals, we’ve faced significant challenges,” said the East Town Association’s new Interim Executive Director, Eddie Sturkey, in a statement. “But we are committed to bringing a more focused and refreshed version of these events this year so that we can build momentum and come back even stronger next year.”

East Town Association is a non-profit funded through event sponsorship, sales, membership fees and donations. They are still looking for sponsors/partners, vendors, entertainers and donors for all events. Their contact information is info@easttown.com.

Look for updates on their website.

