Bastille Days celebrates French culture in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bastille Days is back at Cathedral Square for a weekend full of French culture.

Thursday's festivities wrapped up with the beloved Storm the Bastille Run through downtown. Hundreds of runners and walkers participated in the event.

But the streets around the square were packed long before the race set off.

TMJ4 Storm the Bastille

Many people came out to enjoy the music, vendors, and of course the food.

Christine DeLong with Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee was sharing her beloved French culture with visitors at her tent.

She said there will be French lessons each day and games as well. You can also pick up a snack.

"We have beignets! They are like a French donut but lighter. And you know it's deep fried with powder sugar," DeLong said.

You can enjoy the French festival all weekend in downtown Milwaukee.

