Basketball star Caitlin Clark will not be a part of the USA Olympic team

In Today's Talker — WNBA star Caitlin Clark will not be a part of the USA Olympic basketball team.

The Indiana Fever rookie confirmed Sunday that she will not be headed to Paris this summer.

Clark says the USA Basketball officials showed her a lot of respect by notifying her directly of their decision. She said she was not dissapointed and is hopeful that she'll get a spot on the squad in the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error