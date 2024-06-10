Watch Now
Basketball star Caitlin Clark will not be a part of the USA Olympic team

WNBA star Caitlin Clark will not be a part of the USA Olympic basketball team. The Indiana Fever rookie confirmed Sunday that she will not be headed to Paris this summer.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 10, 2024

In Today's Talker —



Clark says the USA Basketball officials showed her a lot of respect by notifying her directly of their decision. She said she was not dissapointed and is hopeful that she'll get a spot on the squad in the next Summer Olympics in 2028.

